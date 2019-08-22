22 firefighting machine, 60 live forces involved in extinguishing fire at the construction materials market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has released the next information regarding the fire at the construction materials market at the Narimanov district nearby Baksol highway of Baku, APA reports citing MES.

On August 22, the “112” hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the fire broke out at the constructions material markets at the Narimanov district of Baku, nearby Baksol highway. 22 firefighting machine, live force of Special Risky Rescue Service consisting of 60 people involved in the scene.

Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan told APA that 3 employees of MES were provided with medical aid on-site, and two personnel of MES and one more person have been hospitalized.

News.Az

