2385 people infected with measles in Georgia

The measles incidence has declined in Georgia in the last three weeks, Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Dr. Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

According to him, 2,385 cases of infection were registered in the country as of March 16.

"There is no sharp increase like it was in January-February. More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated since January 19th. This is a good indicator. But in order to prevent measles, 250,000 more people should be vaccinated annually."

The head of the center noted that there are sufficient reserves of vaccines in the country and vaccination is carried out at the state expense.

News.Az

