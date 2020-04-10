24-hour buses to appear in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Express buses to operate 24 hours a day are possible to appear in Baku.

ABC.AZ reports that the relevant statement was made by Baku Transport Agency’s representative Mayis Agayev at a press conference via Zoom.

He noted that they are currently studying how many employees of vital facilities, especially grocery stores and pharmacies, go to work every day.

"24-hour buses will be possibly launched on express lines or bus routes with low passenger rate traffic will be suspended. In this regard, the final decision will be made by the Operational Headquarters," the BNA rep said.

