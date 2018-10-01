25 FETO suspects arrested in Turkish capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arrest warrants have been issued for 47 suspects for allegedly using terror group’s encrypted cellphone app

At least 25 suspects were arrested in capital Ankara for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, Anadolu agency reported citing a security source.

The arrests came after the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara issued warrants for the arrest of 47 suspects, accusing them of using ByLock, an encrypted cellphone app used by coup-plotters,

said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A police search is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, it added.

Among the suspects were 14 personnel of Health Ministry and private medical institutions; 27 former personnel of Family, Labor, Social Services Ministry and three former National Education Ministry

personnel -- who were dismissed from their positions following the defeated coup.

Other three suspects were former staff members -- including senior managers -- of FETO-linked foundations, which had been shut down following the July 2016 defeated coup.

The FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az