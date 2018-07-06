3 servicemen die in road accident in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car carrying servicemen on duty crashed in the direction of Gunnut village in Nakhcivan AR, the press service of the Separate Combined-Arms Army told APA.

As a result of the accident, senior lieutenant Gummetov Orkhan Bayram oglu, 27, sergeant Seidov Raman Mirsalam oglu, 31 and Hasanli Novruz Nabi oglu, 23 died, 11 servicemen received injuries of varying severity.

The injured were taken to a military hospital.

The funeral of the dead servicemen was held on July 6. Servicemen, officers of the Seperate Combined-Arms Army, government and public representatives and local residents attended the funeral.

