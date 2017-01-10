30 state properties privatized in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an auction held Jan. 10 by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Property Issues, 30 state properties were sold as part of a new privatization program, the committ

Six lots put up for privatization are small state enterprises and properties, 14 are non-residential areas, nine are vehicles and one is equipment.

Azerbaijan’s state budget will receive 1.1 million manats as a result of the privatization of these facilities.

Out of 30 state properties, 14 are located in Baku, while the rest are in Azerbaijan’s other cities and regions.

The third stage of privatization started as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on additional measures to improve the state property privatization process dated May 19, 2016, as well as the president’s decree on some measures to improve the management efficiency and speed up the state property privatization process dated July 19, 2016.

News.Az

