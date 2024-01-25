+ ↺ − 16 px

32 years have passed since the "Dashalti operation" that was launched on January 25, 1992, and ended with defeat a day after, News.az reports.

Despite going down in history as a heavy defeat of the Azerbaijani Army in the First Garabagh War, the Dashalti operation is also remembered for our army’s valor and heroism.

The Dashalti operation was launched at 20:00 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours) on January 25, 1992, and came to an end with a failure on January 26.

Azerbaijan’s ex-defense Minister, Major-General Tajeddin Mehdiyev led the operation, aimed at liberating the Dashalti village of Asgaran District near Shusha from Armenian armed units.

Three platoons of the newly formed Azerbaijani army consisting of volunteers, as well as the defense battalion of Shusha, participated in the operation.

Azerbaijani soldiers ran into an ambush as they entered Dashalti from the direction of the Nabilar village and were killed because of tactical mistakes, a lack of communication between groups, a leak of intelligence data as well as a betrayal of guides.

The other platoons that entered the village suffered considerable casualties and managed to retreat.

According to official reports, the Azerbaijani Army suffered more than 90 losses, many others are still considered missing, still.

The Armenians also lost about 80 servicemen during the operation.

News.Az