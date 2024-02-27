32nd anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Cuba (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 26, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba held an event to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba told News.Az.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev said that in the first years of its independence at the end of the 20th century, Azerbaijan experienced great tragedies, Armenia carried out a policy of ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani people, and on the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian military formations committed an unprecedented massacre in Khojaly.

He emphasized that massacres, genocide and the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out against peaceful Azerbaijanis who historically lived on these lands violated the fundamental rights of not only the residents of Khojaly but also the entire Karabakh.

Noting that during the Khojaly genocide, the Armenian military killed 613 innocent civilians overnight, including children, women and elderly people, Rzayev called this event one of the bloodiest crimes in the history of mankind. The diplomat stated that the Khojaly genocide and other crimes committed by Armenia during the military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, are flagrant violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Rzayev recalled that within the framework of the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign, initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the realities of the Khojaly genocide are convened to the world community.

The ambassador recalled that as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and local anti-terrorism measures, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty over its territories, and put an end to almost 30 years of Armenian occupation. Ruslan Rzayev added that restoration and construction work is underway in the territories liberated from occupation, and residents of Khojaly, as well as other areas liberated from Armenian occupation, will soon be able to return to their homes.

The event also featured the screening of a video produced by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation about the Khojaly genocide.

