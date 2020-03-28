372 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, 372 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, according to the website of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the center, 28 people were cured and one patient died. Altogether, 2,172 coronavirus tests provided a negative result.



As many as 343 people are now being treated.



The first case of coronavirus infection in Armenia was confirmed on March 1. That patient has already recovered. Among those infected are Armenian citizens from Iran and Italy (residents of Yerevan, Echmiadzin, Meghri, and Charentsavan), people in contact with them, as well as one Italian citizen and a visitor from France.



News.Az

