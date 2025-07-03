4 injured after man attacks passengers with axe on German train

4 injured after man attacks passengers with axe on German train

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man attacked several passengers with an axe aboard an ICE train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Thursday, leaving four people slightly injured, police said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time aboard ICE train 91, which was traveling from Hamburg-Altona to the Austrian capital Vienna.

No further details about the incident have been released.

News.Az