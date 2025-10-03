4 killed, 30 injured as bus plunges into valley in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday when a bus veered off an intercity road in Iran's northern Tehran province and plunged into a nearby valley, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. local time (04:15 GMT) on the road between the counties of Damavand and Firuzkuh, after which rescue teams were immediately sent to the scene, IRIB quoted Abolfazl Zamaninejad, governor of the Firuzkuh county, as saying.

There were 34 people on the bus, he added, noting that the fatalities included three women and one man.

Zamaninejad said of those injured in the incident, 27 were taken to nearby medical centers, with four reported to be in critical condition.

Speaking to the semi-official Mehr News Agency, Firuzkuh Prosecutor Tohid Mozafari attributed the incident to the driver's drowsiness.

