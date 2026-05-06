4 million fans sign petition to axe Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid

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A viral online petition calling for the departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid has gathered more than 4 million signatures, reflecting growing frustration among sections of the club’s fanbase amid a turbulent end to the season.

The campaign, widely circulated on social media, surged rapidly after its launch—initially aiming for 200,000 signatures before quickly surpassing one million and then climbing past 4 million within days. The petition urges supporters to “make your voice heard” and calls for changes at the club ahead of a decisive period in the season, News.Az reports, citing VNExpress.

Although the scale of the numbers has drawn attention, questions have been raised about the credibility of the petition, as it was hosted on a free website platform without identity verification, making the total difficult to independently confirm.

Public frustration appears to have intensified after Mbappé was reportedly seen on vacation in Sardinia while Real Madrid face a critical stage of the campaign. The timing of his appearance sparked criticism among some supporters, particularly as the team risks finishing the season without major silverware.

Tension has also been reported within the squad. Media reports suggest some teammates have been unhappy with Mbappé’s perceived attitude since his arrival in 2024, including claims of growing separation from parts of the dressing room. There have also been suggestions of occasional disciplinary concerns, though these remain unverified.

The situation comes at a crucial moment for Real Madrid, who are preparing for a decisive El Clásico against FC Barcelona on May 10. The outcome could have a major impact on the club’s season, with the title race and domestic success still hanging in the balance.

Despite the controversy, Mbappé has continued training with the squad as preparations continue for the final stretch of the campaign. However, uncertainty remains over team selection and the overall atmosphere within the club as pressure mounts from both sporting expectations and fan reaction.

News.Az