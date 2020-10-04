4 TOCHKA Short Range Theatre Ballastic Missiles to Mingachevir industrial city of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four TOCHKA Short Range Theatre Ballistic Missiles to Mingachevir industrial city of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter page.

"4 TOCHKA Short Range Theatre Ballistic Missile to Mingachevir industrial city of Azerbaijan launched by Armenia. No serious damage to infrastructure. But civilians wounded. Armenia's state terror&environmental terror continues. Mingachevir is also big water reservoir," he added.

News.Az