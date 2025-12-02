4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was one of several seismic events recorded across the broader South Asian region in recent days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a separate incident, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake was detected in Tajikistan on Tuesday at a depth of 75 km.

Sharing the details on X, the NCS posted: “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 02/12/2025 04:35:14 IST, Lat: 37.15 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Tajikistan.”

The region had also experienced a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on 26 November at a depth of 90 km, according to an earlier update from the agency. Two additional earthquakes were recorded on 1 December. A magnitude 3.3 tremor struck Tibet in the early hours of Monday at a depth of 50 km.

