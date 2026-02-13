4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, 3 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were injured after a moderate earthquake struck parts of northern Afghanistan early Friday, prompting frightened residents to jump from buildings, local health officials said.

The 4.5-magnitude tremor occurred at 02:42 local time, according to the United States Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The epicenter was located in the Khulm district of Samangan province.

The quake was also felt in neighboring provinces, including Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul.

Authorities have not yet released additional information regarding the extent of injuries or any potential structural damage.

News.Az