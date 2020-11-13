Yandex metrika counter

4,666 representatives of medical staff infected with coronavirus in Georgia

  • Region
  • Share
4,666 representatives of medical staff infected with coronavirus in Georgia

Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, 4,666 representatives of medical staff have been infected with COVID-19 so far,  1tv.ge reports.

“4 666 medical staff have been infected with COVID-19. By the end of August, we had about 200 COVID- infected, and in October-November that number rose to 4,666. This is 6.4 percent of the overall number. These include doctors, nurses, and junior medical staff ” – said Amiran Gamkrelidze.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      