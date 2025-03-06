4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum to be held in Izmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum will be held in the Turkish city of Izmir in September, Zamina Aliyeva, an advisor to the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, has announced.

According to the advisor, the event is expected to be co-chaired by Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.

News.Az