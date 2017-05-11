4th Islamic Solidarity Games set for spectacular Opening Ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will officially start with a keenly-anticipated Opening Ceremony at Baku Olympic Stadium on May 12, APA reports.

The opening ceremony that is due to kick off at 7:00pm and to last for 2 hours will reflect moments relating to the Azerbaijani and Islamic cultures. The event to be joined by some famous people will feature the parade of athletes.

More than 3,000 athletes from 54 countries will be competing for 269 sets of medals over 10 days of competition across 21 different sports (Athletics and Para Athletics, Aquatics – Diving, Aquatics – Swimming, Aquatics – Water Polo, Basketball 3x3, Football, Gymnastics – Artistic, Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Wushu, Table Tennis, Handball, Judo and Blind Judo, Wrestling – Greco, Wrestling – Freestyle, Shooting, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, Zurkhaneh, Karate, Taekwondo and Weightlifting).

Athletes will vie for 23 sets of medals in 6 sports categories on May 13 – the day after the opening ceremony. Thirty-five medals will be competed for on May 17.

The Games’ program includes competitions in new sport categories. Unlike previous Islamic Solidarity Games, the Baku 2017 will feature zurkhaneh, wrestling, judo, boxing, shooting, blind-judo, para-athletics, rhythmic and artistic gymnastics competitions. Team sports include water polo, volleyball, handball and football competitions.

Among individual sports will be athletics, swimming, diving, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting and wushu competitions. Instead badminton, equestrian, fencing competitions have been removed from the program.

Most sets of medals will be at stake among athletes and swimmers, 42 champions will be determined for each of the two sports. Wrestlers will compete for 24 sets of medals, and wushu masters for 20.

One set of medal is intended for two team sports, including water polo and football. This is due to the fact that only male athletes will compete in those sports.

News.Az

News.Az