5 cryptos under $1 to explode in 2025: One set for bigger gains than Solana

The crypto market has a way of surprising even the most patient investors. When Solana traded around $1.50, few could imagine it touching $258 in one cycle.

That same kind of possibility is now being linked with Little Pepe. At its current presale price of $0.0021, it is already up by 110% for early buyers, and data suggest it could climb toward $3.2 by mid-2026 if momentum and listings align. Alongside LILPEPE, tokens like Dogecoin, Tron, Cardano, and Stellar are also positioned for growth under $1 in 2025.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The meme coin reinvented

Little Pepe is more than another meme token. It runs on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain with low fees, fast finality, and no transaction tax. That mix of speed and culture gives it a strong edge. The presale is currently in Stage 12 at $0.0021, with $24.6 million already raised from the $25.4 million target and over 15.3 billion tokens sold. Stage 12 is more than 97% filled, which signals the community’s appetite.

The project has been listed on CoinMarketCap, successfully audited by Certik, and is holding a $777k giveaway to engage its growing community. Early investors who bought at $0.001 already see 110% gains, and current participants still have a 45% potential gain if the launch price hits $0.003. More importantly, speculation around its growth has drawn comparisons with Solana. Many analysts believe LILPEPE could replicate that explosive path, and from its current $0.0021 price point, the upside toward $3.2 by mid-2026 is a possibility worth watching.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The original meme energy

Dogecoin remains the pioneer of meme culture in crypto. Today, DOGE trades at around $0.21 and has been slowly recovering after a choppy summer. Forecasts suggest it could push toward $0.25 in the coming months if sentiment stays positive. While Dogecoin price still grabs headlines, many traders are shifting interest to the fresh energy around Little Pepe, which blends memes with real utility.

Tron (TRX): The DeFi workhorse

TRX trades near $0.335 and remains a reliable decentralized finance and gaming player. Its appeal is in high throughput and low fees, which makes it a natural choice for DeFi builders. TRON has also been steadily climbing the total value locked charts, according to DeFiLlama.

Still, as DeFi keeps expanding, TRX could steadily advance through 2025.

Cardano (ADA): The academic builder

Cardano’s ADA token is trading close to $0.82 at the time of writing. Known for its academic research-driven approach, Cardano has built a strong ecosystem for staking and smart contracts. Analysts believe ADA could see solid growth this year, with some suggesting it could rise toward $1.20 if adoption trends continue. While the pace of development is often seen as slower, Cardano’s focus on long-term resilience makes it a coin under $1 that should not be ignored. It may not deliver meme-level hype, but offers stability and potential for sustainable gains.

Stellar (XLM): The payments specialist

Stellar Lumens is priced around $0.36 today. Designed for cross-border payments and remittances, Stellar has proven helpful in regions where traditional banking systems fall short. Predictions suggest it could climb toward $0.41 and $0.46 before the end of the year if adoption in payment corridors accelerates. Stellar’s real-world use case positions it differently from speculative meme tokens, giving it a steady role in the under $1 category for 2025.

Final thoughts

Five cryptos under $1 stand out in 2025. Dogecoin continues its legacy ride. TRON powers DeFi. Cardano builds for the future. Stellar connects payments across borders. But Little Pepe captures both the rational side of infrastructure and the emotional spark of meme culture. Investors who missed Solana’s run from $1.50 to $258 are now looking again. With its presale already raising $24.6 million and nearly completing Stage 12, Little Pepe shows real signs of becoming the standout. From $0.0021 now, a possible climb toward $3.2 by mid-2026 places it in its own category. For anyone following the next wave of under $1 tokens, LILPEPE is the name that could define the story of this cycle.

