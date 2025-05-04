Yandex metrika counter

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas and New Mexico late Saturday

El Pasoans might have felt some shaking from an earthquake.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook El Paso, Texas, late Saturday, May 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The earthquake occurred around 7:47 p.m. MT, nearly 35 miles west of Whites City, New Mexico, which is about 149 miles from El Paso, News.Az informs via Elpaso Times.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 6.3 kilometers, and some strong shaking could be felt in the immediate area, according to the USGS. Soon after the 5.3 magnitude quake, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 hit the same area.


