5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Bangladesh

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among residents.

Farzana Sultana, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said the tremor occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The epicenter was located in Satkhira district, about 188 kilometers southwest of the Agargaon Seismic Center in Dhaka.

Residents across several regions, including the capital, reported feeling the quake and shared their experiences on social media.

Fire service officials in Dhaka said that, as of now, there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Bangladesh lies in an earthquake-prone zone and frequently experiences tremors of varying intensity.

