4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaraş

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş

The tremor took place at a depth of 7 kilometers, and it was felt in Kahramanmaraş as well as in Malatya, Adıyaman, Gaziantep, and Osmaniye. Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer stated in a statement that there were no adverse situations, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş was shaken by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake.

EARTHQUAKE OF 4.7 MAGNITUDE IN ELBISTAN

A frightening earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaraş. The Elbistan district was shaken by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at 20:17. AFAD announced that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

FELT IN MANY PROVINCES

Due to the tremor, citizens experienced a brief panic. The earthquake was felt not only in Kahramanmaraş but also in Malatya, Adıyaman, Gaziantep, and Osmaniye.

GOVERNOR OF KAHRAMANMARAŞ: NO NEGATIVE SITUATION

Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer stated the following in his announcement: "Dear fellow citizens, all teams of AFAD and our relevant institutions have been directed for field surveys following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred in our Elbistan district. As of now, there is no negative situation. I extend my best wishes to the citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and nation from all disasters."

AFAD RELEASED A STATEMENT

In the second statement made by AFAD, the following was stated: "As of 20:17, following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, there is currently no negative situation. Field survey works are ongoing. We extend our best wishes to the affected citizens."

News.Az