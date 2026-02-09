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Pacific Ring
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Pacific Ring
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Taiwan coast
12 Mar 2026-16:35
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast
09 Feb 2026-10:25
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