5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji as multiple tremors shake Southeast Asia

A powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Fiji Islands Region on Thursday, located approximately 8,930 kilometres from Thailand, according to the Earthquake Observation Division.

Meanwhile, several tremors were reported in Thailand’s neighbouring countries, including three in Myanmar, two in the Nicobar Islands in India, and one in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tremors recorded since the early hours of Thursday ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.9.