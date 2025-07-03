5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji as multiple tremors shake Southeast Asia
A powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Fiji Islands Region on Thursday, located approximately 8,930 kilometres from Thailand, according to the Earthquake Observation Division.
Meanwhile, several tremors were reported in Thailand’s neighbouring countries, including three in Myanmar, two in the Nicobar Islands in India, and one in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The tremors recorded since the early hours of Thursday ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.9.
Among them, at 7.40 am, a 4.9 magnitude tremor hit Myanmar, around 18 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface. The epicentre was located approximately 314 km northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand.
Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, recorded the a magnitude of 4.5, at 7.43am. It occurred at a depth of around 80 kilometres, with the epicentre located approximately 490 km southwest of Mueang district, Phuket province.
A 4.1 magnitude tremor hit the Nicobar Islands, India, at 4.42am. The tremor originated about 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface, with the epicentre located approximately 478 km northeast of Mueang district, Phang Nga province.