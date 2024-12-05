5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Haftkel in Iran’s western Khuzestan province early Thursday, according to Tehran University’s seismology center.

The earthquake struck at 07:32 a.m. local time (04:02 GMT), with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Two aftershocks, measuring 4.9 and 5 in magnitude, followed the initial tremor, occurring at 04:23 and 05:38 GMT, respectively, both at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.Residents in adjacent cities including Ahvaz, Masjed Soleyman, Bavi, Hamidiyeh, and Shushtar reported feeling the tremors.There have been no immediate reports of casualties or building damage.

