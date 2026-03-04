6 killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Algeria
Source: Xinhua
At least six people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident that occurred Wednesday in the province of Touggourt, 660 km southeast of the capital Algiers.
The National Gendarmerie brigade in Touggourt said in a statement that the accident occurred when a semi-trailer truck collided with a passenger bus on National Road 3 in Temacine municipality, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
The injuries have been transported to local hospitals, it said, adding that it has launched an investigation into the accident.
Algeria records up to 4,000 fatalities due to traffic accidents each year, according to official statistics.
By Faig Mahmudov