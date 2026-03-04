Yandex metrika counter

6 killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Algeria

  • World
  • Share
6 killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Algeria
Source: Xinhua

At least six people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident that occurred Wednesday in the province of Touggourt, 660 km southeast of the capital Algiers.

The National Gendarmerie brigade in Touggourt said in a statement that the accident occurred when a semi-trailer truck collided with a passenger bus on National Road 3 in Temacine municipality, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The injuries have been transported to local hospitals, it said, adding that it has launched an investigation into the accident.

Algeria records up to 4,000 fatalities due to traffic accidents each year, according to official statistics.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      