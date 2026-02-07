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Truck-bus
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At least 16 people have been killed and 21 others injured after a six-wheeled vehicle overturned in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, emergency services say.02 May 2026-23:47
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One person has been killed and two others injured in a road traffic accident in Baku, according to the Intelligent Transport Management Centre.13 Apr 2026-13:30
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A French high-speed train collided with a truck carrying a military vehicle in northern France on Tuesday, April 7, resulting in the death of the TGV driver and serious injuries to two others, according to officials.07 Apr 2026-21:27
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Chery Automobile is set to introduce the first diesel plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) pickup truck in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year.23 Feb 2026-12:50
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At least 18 people were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a collision between two trucks in Port Said province, northeast of Cairo, according to a statement from the northern Egyptian province of Dakahlia.19 Feb 2026-21:24
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One person has died and five others were injured following a road accident in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.17 Feb 2026-11:35
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At least 30 people were killed after an overloaded truck carrying passengers and goods crashed in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kano, local authorities said Sunday.09 Feb 2026-09:10
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A road accident involving two trucks has been reported on the Baku–Gazakh highway, leaving one person injured.07 Feb 2026-10:30
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