6 killed in road accidents in Pakistan
At least six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, local media reported on Friday, Xinhua reports.
Two people were killed when a car overran them in Kamoke area of Pakistan's eastern Gujranwala district, rescue workers told local media.
Separately, a car overturned due to overspeeding in Kamoke area, resulting in the killing of a husband and wife, according to the media.
The rescue workers told media that all the victims were shifted to a local hospital.
Moreover, two people were killed in another accident due to overspeeding on a national highway near Wadh area of the country's southwestern Balochistan province, police told media.