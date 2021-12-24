6 killed in road accidents in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, local media reported on Friday, Xinhua reports.

Two people were killed when a car overran them in Kamoke area of Pakistan's eastern Gujranwala district, rescue workers told local media.

Separately, a car overturned due to overspeeding in Kamoke area, resulting in the killing of a husband and wife, according to the media.

The rescue workers told media that all the victims were shifted to a local hospital.

Moreover, two people were killed in another accident due to overspeeding on a national highway near Wadh area of the country's southwestern Balochistan province, police told media.

