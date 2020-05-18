6,000 Armenia nationals prefer Russia citizenship in January-March

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, tens of thousands of Armenian nationals have changed their citizenship to Russian, news.am reports.

Significant simplification of the procedure for granting Russian citizenship has been an additional incentive for a significant number of Armenian citizens.

Over the past four years, the results of January-March this year show that the number of Armenia’s residents who have received Russian citizenship has already exceeded 100,000 people.

The process of changing citizenship had slowed down in recent years, but the picture has changed a bit since the beginning of this year. In January-March, 6,000 people changed their Armenian citizenship with Russian citizenship, which is higher than in the same period last year (there were 54,000 people at the time).

News.Az