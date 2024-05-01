6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku features panel sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-hosted 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue continued with panel sessions following the opening ceremony, News.Az reports.

The first session, titled “Leveraging Soft Power for Multilateral Strength: Bolstering compassion, building solidarity, and resisting fragmentation”, was moderated by Mike Hardy, Founding director of the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations, Coventry University, chairman of the International Leadership Association.

Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO, opened the session. Speakers included Alexandre Zouev, Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the UN Department of Peace Operations, as well as Jean-Christophe Bas, Founder of the Connecters for Peace and The Global Compass, Senior Advisor of the Brazzaville Foundation, Soltan Mammadov, Azerbaijani MP, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's International Relations Department, Gladden Pappin, President of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, Effenus Henderson, Co-Director of the Institute of Sustainable Diversity and Inclusion, President and CEO of the Henderworks Inc, DEI Thought Leader, USA, Ambassador Gusti Agung Wesaka Puja, Executive Director of ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN-IPR), and Asmita Satyarthi, CEO of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion.

News.Az