78 international observers accredited to monitor presidential elections in Azerbaijan, says chief electoral officer
"To date, 78 international observers have been accredited by the Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024," Azerbaijan's CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov told a CEC meeting, News.az reports.
“The international observers represent 8 international organizations and 21 countries,” he added.