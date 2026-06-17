7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Presented at UNESCO

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UNESCO Headquarters in Paris hosted an information session highlighting the upcoming 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The session was moderated by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, and included speeches by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov and Gustavo Merino, Director for Social Policies and Inclusion at UNESCO, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The speakers highlighted that the Baku Process, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held six times since 2011 within this framework, have evolved into a prominent platform for international humanitarian cooperation. It was noted that UNESCO, as a key international partner, will further enhance its support for this process. The forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and civil society to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, and solidarity.

A presentation was delivered on the priorities and program of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, scheduled for October 27–29, 2026, in Azerbaijan, with brochures distributed to participants.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, where participants exchanged views and expressed support for the Baku Process.

News.Az