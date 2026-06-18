BTC pipeline oil shipments declined 9.4%

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From January to May 2026, Azerbaijan transported over 10.556 million tons of oil via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan export pipeline, a 9.4% decrease compared with the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

During the period, 76.8% of total oil transportation was carried out via the BTC pipeline, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Of the oil transported through BTC, 82.4% – or 8.7 million tons – were produced in Azerbaijan, while 17.6% – or 1.8564 million tons – came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

In this period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC fell by 10.4%, while the volume of Turkmen and Kazakh oil declined by 4.05%.

The BTC pipeline mainly carries oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) block of fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field, along with additional crude and condensate volumes, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

At ACG, shareholders include BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).

News.Az