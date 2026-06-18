Azerbaijan has emerged as major global energy player, President Aliyev says

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“Azerbaijan has become an important actor in the global energy arena, initiating, financing, and implementing large-scale energy infrastructure projects,” President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku on Thursday.

The head of state also said that Azerbaijan has implemented projects connecting countries across Eurasia, providing the necessary energy supply to those in need, particularly at a time when energy supply chains are vulnerable and energy security has become a key component of national security, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“While investing heavily in infrastructure, we have concentrated not only on infrastructure inside the country, but also on infrastructure that has an international dimension,” President Aliyev said.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to transform Azerbaijan, a landlocked country without direct access to the world’s oceans, into an international transportation hub.

“With respect to the supply of natural gas, today Azerbaijan is number one in terms of the geography of our pipeline gas supplies. We supply natural gas to 16 countries, and that number is growing year by year,” the head of state stressed.

News.Az