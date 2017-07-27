83 people killed, 159 injured in emergency situations in Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has publicized the statistics of the emergency situations that have occurred in the country in the first six month

During the given period, the ministry sent firefighting teams 5,244 times to tackle the fires upon the requests made during the reporting period, APA reports. The fires killed 35 people and left 98 injured. The fatalities are 94 percent or 17 people more compared to the same period of last year and the injured are 72 percent or 41 people more in comparison.

In the first six months of 2017, a total of 5,368 natural and anthropogenic accidents occurred in the country – 5 percent of 251 accidents more compared to the same period of last year. 48 people were killed and 161 others injured in the natural and anthropogenic accidents.

The ministry’s rescuers saved the lives of 67 people and evacuated 649 others.

News.Az

News.Az