9 feared trapped in burning research institute near Moscow - VIDEO

At least nine people were trapped on the upper floors of a burning electronics research institute outside Moscow, Russian emergency services and officials said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

More than 70 people and 24 technical equipment are extinguishing a #fire in the #building of the Platan Research Institute in Fryazin, near #Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.



The fire area increased to 2.3 thousand square meters.



Footage carried by the 112 Telegram channel showed some of the people smashing windows as black smoke billowed out of the building and flames licked its lower floors."According to preliminary information, there are 9 more people in the building," the emergency ministry said. "The rescue operation continues."At least one person was saved by fire services, the ministry said.Moscow regional governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said the fire had engulfed three floors of the building."According to eyewitnesses, there may be seven more people in the building. The search for victims continues," Vorobyov said.

