97 aid packages airdropped over Gaza as famine worsens

Five countries airdropped a total of 97 food packages into Gaza on Tuesday as a severe famine unfolds in the besieged enclave, News.az reports citing CNN.

The packages were delivered by the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy, the Israeli military said, noting that the deliveries were made "in accordance with directives from the political echelon."

The military said the airdrops are expected to continue in cooperation with foreign countries, while denying Israel was deliberately causing starvation in Gaza.

Also on Tuesday, Al-Shifa Medical Complex Director Mohammed Abu Salmiya told Al Jazeera TV that famine in the enclave has entered "advanced and dangerous stages," affecting all age groups. About 350,000 children under the age of five are suffering from serious health conditions due to malnutrition, he said.

Gaza's health authorities reported five more deaths from famine and malnutrition in the past day, including two children, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths to 227, including 103 children.

The total number of people killed by Israeli strikes since October 2023 has risen to 61,599, with another 154,088 wounded, according to the health authorities.

News.Az