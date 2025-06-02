A holiday event was held for the children of martyr families in Azerbaijan's Gusar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of June 1 – International Day for Protection of Children, an event was held for the children of martyr families from Qusar and Quba districts, organized jointly by Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anatoliy Rafailov and the "Magen David Azerbaijan" Human Rights and Charity Society, writes "Magen David Azerbaijan" Human Rights and Charity Society, News.Az reports citing Newscenter.az.

Opening the event, MP Anatoliy Rafailov, Head of the Azerbaijan-Israel Inter-Parliamentary Working Group and Honorary Chairman of the Magen David Azerbaijan Society, spoke about the heroism of the martyrs and the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the architect of the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. He congratulated the children on the holiday and wished them health, happiness, and a successful future.

The speeches emphasized that the foundation of child policy in Azerbaijan was laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The event was attended by Sahir Mammadkhanov, Head of the Qusar District Executive Authority; Ilgar Mahmudov, Head of the Quba District Executive Authority; Members of the Milli Majlis; heads of local law enforcement agencies; responsible staff members of the Qusar and Quba Executive Authorities; martyr families and their children.

At the event, children were presented with holiday gifts, commemorative portraits taken with the martyr families were handed out, and joyful moments were created for the children to conclude the day.

