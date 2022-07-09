A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army died

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 8, around 9:00 p.m., soldier Bayramov Huseyn Ruslan oghlu, active military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, died as a result of a shot from a weapon assigned to him, News.az reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

Military Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case on the fact under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

An investigation is currently underway.





News.Az