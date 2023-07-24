ANAMA: A total area of 227.23 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, News.az reports.

Some 28 anti-personnel, 15 anti-tank mines, and 68 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from July 17 through July 22, 2023.

A total area of 227.23 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, ANAMA added.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is a legal entity of public law operating in the field of mine clearance of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. The agency was established in 2021.

The main purpose of the agency is to plan, coordinate and manage all mine clearance of the country's territories from mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

News.Az