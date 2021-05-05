Abducted Nigerian college students freed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 30 abducted Nigerian college students have been freed, a local official said on Wednesday, two months after heavily armed gunmen kidnapped them from their campus in the north of the country.

The abduction of the students from a college of forestry mechanization in Kaduna state in March was one of a series of mass kidnappings to hit schools and universities in Nigeria since late last year.

Ten of the 39 students initially kidnapped were found by security forces in the weeks following the attack. But the whereabouts of the remaining 29 had been uncertain.

"The Kaduna State Police Command has reported to the Kaduna State Government, the release of the remaining students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization," local state security official Samuel Aruwan said in a statement.

The statement did not give any details about how the students were released or their condition.

(c) France24

News.Az

News.Az