About 10 thousand people to take part in Akkuyu construction

About 10 thousand people will take part in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the Turkish province of Mersin.

Another 3.5 thousand will serve on a full-time basis there, Turkey’s First Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to him, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will make a tangible contribution to the welfare of the inhabitants of the country's southern provinces.

Donmez also stressed that all those working at the facility are Turkish citizens, RIA Novosti reported.

A ceremony marking the start of construction on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was held in the Turkish city of Mersin on Sunday. It was attended by Donmez and Rosatom’s head Alexei Likhachev.

News.Az

