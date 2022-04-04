About 40,000 Ukrainian refugees registered in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the beginning of Russia’s hostilities, 39,347 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Lithuania, 42.2% of them are minors, according to data from Lithuania’s Department of Statistics, News.Az reports citing LRT.

Almost 4,500 refugees who arrived in Lithuania from Ukraine are children aged below six, more than 12,000 are minors from six to 18 years old, according to the Department of Statistics.

Most of the refugees reportedly applied for a temporary residence permit in Lithuania for humanitarian reasons.

