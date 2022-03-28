Russian attacks killed about 5000 people in Mariupol, of which 210 are children, mayor says

Russian attacks killed about 5000 people in Mariupol, of which 210 are children, mayor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of March 27, almost 5,000 people killed in Mariupol, 210 of whom were children, the mayor of the city Vadim Boychenko told journalists, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

According to him, as of March 27, the city has been under siege for 27 days.

Among multi-story residential buildings, 2,340 (90%) were damaged, of which 1,560 (60%) were damaged by a direct hit and 1,040 (40%) were destroyed.

In the private sector, 61.2 thousand (90%) houses were damaged, of which 40.8 thousand (60%) were damaged by direct hits and 27.2 thousand (40%) were destroyed.

"Hospitals: damaged - 7 (90%), of which 3 (40%) were destroyed. Polyclinics: damaged - 4 (90%), of which 1 (40%) was destroyed. Maternity hospitals: damaged - 3 (100% ), of them destroyed - 1 (40%) Universities: damaged - 7 (90%), of them destroyed - 3 (40%) Schools: damaged - 57 (90%), of which destroyed - 23 (40%) Kindergartens: damaged - 70 (90%), of which 28 (40%) were destroyed," the mayor said.

Also, two factories, a port, and a military unit were damaged in the city.

Before the blockade, up to 140 thousand people left the city, after the blockade 150 thousand people were evacuated, including 71 thousand 235 in Zaporizhzhia, and the rest - to the surrounding villages.

"About 170,000 citizens are now under siege, 30,000 have been deported," the mayor added.

News.az

News.Az