About 773 mln drams worth damages caused by social security related crimes in Armenia

The amount of damages caused to the Armenian government in the first five months of 2019 by crimes committed in social welfare area amounted to a total of 772.5 million drams, the press service of the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office reported.

It said the law enforcement agencies launched 166 criminal cases during that time span on the grounds of articles 178 (fraud), 179 (embezzlement and misappropriation), 311 (bribe taking) and 312 (bribe giving) of the Armenian Criminal Code, ARKA reported.

It said also the cases involved crimes related to payment of social benefits, pensions, and corruption. Criminal cases were instituted against 249 people, of whom 88 were specialists or inspectors of the regional branches of the social security agency, and 25 were employees, postmen or heads of the national postal operator HayPost.

During the specified period 12 criminal cases with indictments were referred to courts. Of the 772.5 million drams damage about 139 million drams were restored.

