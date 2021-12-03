Action plan being developed within 'Peace4Culture' initiative, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work is being carried out to develop an action plan within the framework of the Peace4Culture initiative, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 in Baku, News.Az reports.

Karimov said that in 2022, a Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku.

“This process will form a stable basis for our future researches. Azerbaijan will promote peace within the framework of the 'Baku Process', as well as in other international arenas,” the minister said.

He noted that the Peace4Culture initiative is already supported, and in the future, the concept will be recognized and adopted at the proper level.

“We hope to receive the support of interested international actors. An action plan is being developed that will reflect important issues. This initiative will support us in promoting peace and fostering dialogue. We believe in the power of culture and have no doubt that this concept will also contain other important elements of the peace-building process,” Minister Karimov added.

News.Az