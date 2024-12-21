Activity at Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria nears standstill - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operations at Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, a key site in the Russian intervention that changed the course of the Syrian Civil War in late 2015, have reportedly slowed to a near halt.

Following the summer of 2015, when the regime of Bashar al-Assad faced significant losses to opposition forces, Moscow responded to the regime’s request for support by deploying fighter jets to Hmeimim, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Using an air corridor extending through the Caspian Sea, Iran and Iraq, Russian forces finalized preparations at the base by late September 2015.On the last day of that month, Russian jets launched the first airstrikes against opposition forces, establishing military dominance that helped the Assad regime regain control of vast swathes of territory in subsequent months.Russian air forces, which had been Assad's primary guarantee of survival up to November 2024, coordinated with US air forces -- more active in eastern Syria -- to avoid potential conflicts and dangerous encounters in shared airspace.As clashes intensified in Syria after Nov. 27, the regime’s military rapidly disintegrated, losing control of key cities.Russian jets from Hmeimim carried out limited airstrikes against opposition and anti-regime forces.Amid the collapse of regime forces and Iranian-backed militias, global attention focused on whether Russia would intensify its involvement.Airstrikes appeared, however, to be far fewer compared to previous years. Recent images of the Hmeimim base revealed inactivity on its vast runways and hangars, raising questions about Russia’s future military role in the region.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation on Dec. 16 and said Russia must engage with those who control the situation on the ground, as it has personnel and facilities in the region.Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized ongoing communication with all political factions in Syria, underscoring the priority of ensuring the safety of Russian personnel and military-political assets.The security of Russian citizens, military components and institutions in Syria is the top priority, said Zakharova, reiterating the importance of adherence to international legal norms, including the Vienna Conventions.She urged a comprehensive political process in Syria under the framework of UN Security Council resolutions.

News.Az