(Ad) Azercell continues its support in the activation of the ASAN Imza Service

(Ad) Azercell continues its support in the activation of the ASAN Imza Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with its strategic goal of "Easing Connectivity Empowering Lives", "Azercell Telecom" supported the activation of the ASAN Imza (Mobile Signature) service for the employees of the Social Service Enterprise for the Elderly under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Azercell's Customer Service representatives visited the institution located in the Bilgah settlement to render onsite support to about 100 employees. The mobile electronic signature allows subscribers easy access to more than 650 public and private e-services.

Azercell reminds its subscribers that the ASAN Imza SIM Card term can be extended via SMS without a need to visit Customer Service Centers.

News.Az