(Ad) Forget about winter, extend summer vacation in Dubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai, the most prestigious and famous hotels in Dubai, offer guests ways to get out of the autumn-winter apathy.

Anantara – the epitome of legendary Thai hospitality

Anantara-owned hotels are located in extraordinary and mysterious parts of the world. The Group owns 40 hotels in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Mozambique, Zambia, and Portugal, as well as on the Bali, Maldives, and Sri Lanka islands. Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY program.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort – an overwater wonder

Anantara-owned The Palm Dubai Resort is distinguished by its appearance from surrounding hotels. The impossible happens in 5 hours – as if you did not land in Dubai, but in Thailand and the Maldives.

Thai-style villas in the captivating blue azure waters of the Gulf, white-sand beach, Thai cuisine, Thai massage, and oriental hospitality – all this is rooted in the tradition of Anantara-owned hotels.

Located in Palm Jumeirah, it takes 20 minutes to drive from the resort to the Dubai center and famous shopping malls. If you want to make a tour of the city, we can take you to downtown or well-known shopping malls in minutes.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is the only hotel with over-water villas in Dubai.

The resort has 293 rooms, including 38 deluxe rooms, with lagoon views. Beach Pool Villas with private access to the beach consists of 15 villas. Over Water Villas – with 18 over-water villas in the Persian Gulf.

The special offer Stay Longer offered by the resort allows guests to extend their summer family holiday to December.

While parents start their day off at Crescendo restaurant, a special program awaits the children. The Tuk-Tuk Kids Club supervisor amuses children by taking them to entertainment, gaming, and dancing venues, as well as the pool and beach.

After entertaining activities, children are presented with a Tuk-Tuk Kids Club t-shirt and chocolates.

Teenagers can enjoy team games, football, hockey, karaoke, bingo, and dances at the Chill Club.

For a family dinner, guests can enjoy one of seven restaurants offering the top international cuisines. You will be on a gastronomic journey around the Earth.

Thai longtail boat trip

Thai longtail boat trip is one of the most popular entertainments offered for guests.

You can also enjoy a trip to discover the Persian Gulf archipelago.

The resort has also an outdoor cinema.

Stay Longer at the Beach is available for bookings at www.anantara.com.

The package starting from $200 per night includes:

- 15% discount for room or villa accommodation (valid for bookings of three or more nights);

- Free breakfast;

- High-speed internet;

- Free access for children and teenagers to Tuk Tuk and Chill clubs;

- A $40 bonus for the Spa center, restaurants, and bars.

Best restaurants in Palm Jumeirah

Restaurants and bars at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Crescendo

It is the most ideal place for the most delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Enjoy national and international cuisines either on the beach, in the infinity pool, or on the outdoor terrace.

Mekong

It offers legendary Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese cuisines in an oriental style and atmosphere.

Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar

Enjoy Australian-style urban barbecue – juicy Australian steaks and seafood under entertaining music.

The Beach House

It offers a wide range of Mediterranean menus, exclusive cocktails, tapas, and homemade pizza.

Lotus Lounge

Taste special drinks and different desserts with a view overlooking Palm Jumeirah.

Revo Café

Enjoy freshly brewed natural coffee, hot cakes, and light snacks.

Mai Bar

It is a poolside terrace bar. Chill in the shade of palm trees with coconut juice or an iced Mojito.

Dining by Design

Enjoy dishes from international cuisines in the same place and at the same time. If you wish, your order can be delivered to your room or villa. Celebrate your special day in a place like a fairytale.

Spice Spoons

It helps guests develop their culinary skills, participate in master classes and learn culinary secrets from chefs.

Anantara – the best SPA complex on the island

The luxurious two-story Anantara Spa center has separate baths, massages, and spa rooms for men, women, and families.

Here you will enjoy the world's most professional, therapeutic, and relaxing massages, hot stone massage, ayurvedic procedures, steam, sauna, hydromassage, jacuzzi, and therapeutic baths.

By influencing the “Sen” energy lines with Thai healing methods and healing oils, stress and anxiety will disappear, and guests will get their minds and bodies completely relaxed.

Latin American vocation in Maldivian-style villas

A round-the-world flight takes 46 hours and 39 minutes. But Dubai - the Emirate of Wonders - has built a world archipelago, the only one around the globe.

Here it is possible to travel around the world by boat in just a few hours. The archipelago of man-made islands is arranged to resemble a world map, so the addresses are named after artificial continents.

In March 2022, Anantara Hotels Resorts & Spas opened another hotel to expand its presence in the Middle East.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is located on its own island just four kilometers into the Persian Gulf.

From the hotel, the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa towers are visible like the palm of the hand.

It takes only an hour to drive to the resort from Dubai airport. It takes 40 minutes from the airport to Palm Jumeirah, and from there Anantara World Islands is accessed by boat in just 20 minutes.

The resort’s 70 rooms, suites, and villas with a view of the Persian Gulf and heavenly garden will give you complete conform.

The first hotel in the center of the Gulf looks like a magical mirage, and halfway, you see a green island growing on the horizon.

Even during the warmest weather in Dubai, Anantara World Islands Dubai promises guests coolness.

Palm trees line the path with their long shadows, and an iced cold pool, umbrellas, and outdoor shower cabins at every step - just like in the Maldives – will cool you down in minutes.

Comfort goes beyond the island's borders. You can lie in a hammock in a floating tent, enjoy refreshing snacks and drinks and watch the surroundings.

It will not be enough to enjoy all the opportunities at the resort in 1-2 days, so Anantara offers guests to benefit from the Stay Longer Special program.

The package starting from $560 per night for 2 people includes:

- Free breakfast for two;

- $40 Spa center certificate;

- Additional discounts according to the days of your stay: 10% discount for 3 days, 15% discount for 7 days, and 20% discount for 10 days.

For more information about Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, visit http://www.anantara.com/.

