(Ad) More gold and bronze medals in Informathics!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani schoolchildren, supported by Azercell, demonstrated high results in the international Olympiad

The Azerbaijani team supported by the leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC demonstrated high results at JBOI 2022 — Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics held in Romania from August 28 to September 3. Our schoolchildren, who joined this international knowledge contest for the very first time, have managed to take one gold and one bronze medals, as well as two incentive prizes.

At JBOI 2022, Fuad Garayev, the 10th-grade student of Physics, mathematics and informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Education, won gold medal, and Ali Aliyev, the 9th-grade student of "Ankara" school-lyceum, completed the competition with bronze. Farid Tariverdiyev, the 10th-grade student of Guba Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Education, and Sahin Alakbarli, the 10th-grade student of Physics, mathematics and informatics Lyceum, were awarded incentive prize of the competition.

It should be noted that the process of preparation for various international Olympiads in Informatics has been carried out with the support of Azercell Telecom, as a proud partner of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Team in Informatics since 2017. Over this period, our talented schoolchildren successfully participated in international Olympiads of various scales having won 37 medals in total, including two gold, 10 silver, and 25 bronze so far. Azercell will continue to support projects aimed at improvement of education in Azerbaijan and revealing the potential of youth.

News.Az